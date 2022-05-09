This story will be updated.

One person was killed early Monday morning in a crash in Saco.

The person was driving a gray 2021 Toyota Highlander south on Ricker Road about 3:16 a.m. when the vehicle crested a hill and left the road at a curve, crashing into trees, according to Deputy Chief Corey Huntress of the Saco Police Department.

Someone living nearby heard a “loud bang” at the time and reported it to police, who found the driver dead at the scene, Huntress said.

Huntress did not identify the driver, and said the crash remains under investigation.

More articles from the BDN