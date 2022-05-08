A Lewiston woman died after she stumbled and fell down a waterfall in Franklin County Saturday afternoon.

Tanisha Barry, 29, was in a pool above Smalls Falls in Township E when she got too close to the edge, stumbled and fell 30 feet down the falls, according to Mark Latti, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

After a friend couldn’t find her at the bottom of the falls, he drove to an area with cellphone reception to call officials.

Officials rappelled down the falls and located her body in the recirculating water, Latti said. Rescuers were able to retrieve her body and carried her up the cliff with ropes and a litter, he said.

Barry was taken to Wiles Funeral Home in Farmington and an examination by the state medical examiner’s office will be done later today.

