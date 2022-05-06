Police are searching for a Maine man who allegedly assaulted an officer and led police on a high-speed chase.

Thirty-year-old Devin Spencer of Parsonsfield has several warrants for his arrest and has been involved in several police chases in Maine and New Hampshire, according to police.

He is also accused of assaulting a police officer.

On Thursday, police found him passed out behind the wheel in Effingham, New Hampshire, and when confronted by an officer, he drove away.

A short chase took place with Spencer driving at speeds up to 100 mph to escape, police said.

Spencer is believed to be living in the Parsonsfield-Porter area.

He was driving a black Ford F-150 with Maine commercial registration 787-843.

Spencer is 5’11”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

