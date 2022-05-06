Two men are accused of attacking another man over a dispute about money.

Michael Huntley, 36, of Buxton and James Wildes, 37, of Cornish have been charged with elevated aggravated assault, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. More arrests are expected, the sheriff’s office said.

Huntley and Wildes allegedly lured the victim to Moy-Mo-Da-Yo Road in Limington on Wednesday. Huntely was upset over money the victim owed him, police said.

Upon seeing the victim approach in a car, Huntley allegedly crashed into the victim’s car, totaling both.

The two men then chased down the victim and beat him on the head with a metal pipe and baseball bat, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital in Portland, where he was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Huntley and Wildes are being held on $10,000 bail at the York County Jail in Alfred. They were scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. Friday.

