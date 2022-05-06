The bridge connecting the town of Topsham to downtown Brunswick will be replaced.

On Thursday night, the Topsham Select Board signed an agreement for the replacement of the Frank J. Wood Bridge.

The bridge is nearly 100 years old and isn’t safe.

It’s had weight restrictions for more than five years. Fire trucks and school buses can’t go across it.

The bridge has been the subject of a drawn-out legal battle with residents who want to repair it instead of replacing it.

Repairing it would cost millions of more dollars than replacing it.

More articles from the BDN