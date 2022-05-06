Voters will cast ballots on the proposal throughout the day on Monday, May 9, at Tremont’s town office at the intersection of routes 102 and 102A.

The proposed ordinance amendments were developed after controversy arose surrounding plans to develop a glamping property near Goose Cove. Acadia Wilderness Lodge had sought to develop 154 sites total at property at the intersection of Route 102 near Kelleytown Road. Of those sites, 72 were to be for recreational vehicles, 42 for cabins, and 40 for canvas tent platforms.

Later, the scope of the proposal was scaled back to 54 sites total — 18 yurts, rather than cabins, and 36 canvas tent platforms, according to Tremont Town Manager Jesse Dunbar. The RV sites were removed from the proposal. It was approved by the planning board in November.

“It’s essentially a glampground,” Dunbar said.

Acadia Wilderness Lodge hit a roadblock Thursday night, however, when the town’s appeals board vacated the approval, Dunbar said. It wasn’t immediately clear why the action was taken. The lodge owners have indicated they intend to take the matter to court, he said.

Whatever the outcome of the lodge’s development proposal, there are local residents who remain concerned about the potential impact from other campground development proposals that may arise. Last year, voters approved a 6-month moratorium on campground development, but it was not extended when the moratorium expired in January.

A group called Concerned Tremont Residents — the same group that appealed the planning board approval — wanted even bigger limitations for future campground developments. The group called for a minimum of 20,000 square feet per campsite, a property-line setback of 100 feet, and a maximum of 20 sites. However, the town rejected the petition because officials feared it would be confusing and counterproductive to have two competing sets of restrictions voted on next week, Dunbar said.

“They were extremely similar,” Dunbar said of the two proposals.

The town does already have another glamping campground that has been proposed for Harbor Drive in Bass Harbor, but it will be held to the town’s current standards, even if voters adopt the tighter restrictions next week, he said.

