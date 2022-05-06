A Massachusetts man convicted last month of raping two children was arrested in Maine after weeks on the lam.

Stephen Corbin Jr., 38, of Methuen was scheduled to be sentenced May 12 following his conviction on eight counts of aggravated rape of a child, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Corbin allegedly cut off his GPS tracking bracelet in Andover, Massachusetts, before disappearing.

He was arrested Friday in Farmingdale by the U.S. Marshals Service, the state police said.

He now faces charges of being a fugitive from justice and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Corbin was convicted April 14 for his repeated rapes of two girls, ages 14 and 15, back in 2017. Corbin knew both girls, and assaulted them a home in Lexington and a motel in Bedford after plying them with drugs and alcohol, according to the Eagle Tribune.

