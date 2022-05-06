This story will be updated.

The parent company of the Bangor Daily News agreed on Friday to recognize a new union that will represent more than 30 newsroom members.

The unionization effort began on Wednesday, when a group of employees announced its intention to organize as part of the News Guild of Maine. The new bargaining unit will cover reporters, digital editors, photographers, editorial page writers and staff at the BDN and weeklies in Penobscot, Aroostook and Piscataquis counties.

“While we prefer to work with employees directly, we have lots to talk about with the News Guild as it forms its unit here,” BDN President Todd Benoit wrote in an email to staff. “I look forward to hearing new ideas about ways to navigate the difficult paths that all news media must travel these days.”

