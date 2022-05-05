The Bangor City Council is expected to appoint a new finance director to succeed Debbie Laurie, who had been serving in that role when she was also tapped to become city manager in February.

David Little, the current deputy finance director, is expected to succeed Laurie when the city council votes to ratify his contract at its next meeting on May 9.

Little has worked for the city finance department in various capacities since 1993, according to a city council agenda.

Little did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

