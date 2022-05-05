A Winslow man suffered minor injuries Thursday after he steered a logging truck off the road in Masardis due to a “sneezing fit.”

Matthew Carmichael, 44, was southbound on Masardis Road around 11:30 a.m. when he went off the roadway and crashed into a large pile of logs being stored at the Daaquam Mill, according to the Maine State Police.

Carmichael — who was driving a truck loaded with cedar logs — told officials he was having a “sneezing fit” when he lost control of the vehicle, officials said.

The crash is under investigation.

