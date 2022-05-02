Six men accused of patronizing human trafficking victims were charged following a joint operation involving several state agencies and the FBI.

Five men — Jordan Nikina, 29, of South Portland; Sean McKenney, 47, of Glastonbury, Connecticut; Brett Norton, 43, of Casco; David Durrell, 61, of Hollis; and Spencer Richie, 59, of Freeport — were charged for engaging a prostitute, a Class E crime, according to the Portland Police Deparment.

Meanwhile, Duane Lowe, 57, of New Castle was charged for patronizing prostitution of a minor, a Class C crime, officials said.

More articles from the BDN