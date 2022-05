BELFAST — A man was arrested for trespassing at a Belfast hotel early Monday morning, police said.

Officials responded to the Admiral Ocean Inn around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to remove Philip Delude, who was drunk, from the property. But Delude returned around 12:30 a.m. and was found hiding under a blanket in an outdoor chair, police said.

Delude was charged with criminal trespassing and violating a condition of release.

He was taken to Waldo County Jail, where his bail was set at $100.

