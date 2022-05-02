A Presque Isle man was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Monday for a 2019 drug trafficking case in which police found 14 pounds of methamphetamine in the car he was traveling in, officials said.

Robert “Charlie” Poliero, 58, was sentenced to 18 years in prison and five years of supervised release, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. In 2019, Poliero — along with Edward Barnes, 38, of Easton — was charged in U.S. District Court in Portland with one count of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Troopers found 6,390 grams, or 14 pounds, of methamphetamine along with a firearm in the trunk after officials stopped a northbound black Cadillac — driven by Poliero —- on May 19, 2019, according to a complaint. A confidential informant in The County had tipped an agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that Poliero and Barnes would be traveling to Maine that day with a large amount of meth.

Poliero and Barnes had told police that they were returning from New York City but told different stories about where they had stayed. A drug-sniffing dog was brought to the scene and indicated the presence of narcotics on Poliero and the Cadillac, the complaint said.

Poliero faced between five and 40 years in federal prison and fines of up to $5 million.

