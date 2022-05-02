U.S. Customs and Border Patrol took five people from Romania in custody during a vehicle stop on 1A near Caswell.

There were two adults and three children in the vehicle, which illegally crossed the border near Van Buren on April 23, according to patrol Press Officer Ryan Brissette.

The adults were fined $5,000 and sent back to Canada in accordance with Title 42 — a federal rule the Trump administration put in place at the beginning of the pandemic to keep migrants from a country where a communicable disease is present out of the U.S.

The Houlton Sector is made up of six border patrol stations located in Van Buren, Jackman, Fort Fairfield, Houlton, Rangeley and Calais.

