A former church that was transformed into a private residence by the founder of a national clothing store is for sale in Rockport for just shy of $2.8 million.

The Russell Avenue property is one of the more unique millionaire homes currently on the market in the midcoast region and is located just around the corner from Rockport’s downtown offerings.

The building’s history dates back to 1875, when it was originally built as a Methodist church, according to the listing from real estate firm LandVest Inc. It’s unclear exactly when it stopped being used as a church, but the United Methodist Church of Camden and Rockport sold the property to Nancy Talbot in 1991, according to county property records.

Talbot ― who was the founder of the clothing store Talbot’s ― transformed the church into a modern home before selling the property in 1998.

Since purchasing the property just over 20 years ago, the current owners have added their own contemporary upgrades to the former church, including a 2017 renovation that added a large gourmet kitchen and great room.

The four-story home boasts more than 9,500-square-feet of living space, which includes four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, according to the listing. An in-law apartment features two additional bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as its own spacious kitchen and living room.

A centrally-located living room in the main house features 19-foot-ceilings, cathedral windows and wood-burning fireplace, the listing states.

Three exterior decks at different heights provide varying vantage points over Rockport Harbor, according to LandVest broker, Joseph Sortwell. The .87-acre property also features two patio areas and hillside gardens.

Inside the home, notable amenities include fiber optic broadband internet access, a mudroom with a built-in dog shower and an elevator.

The property has been for sale for about two years, according to Realtor.com.

“It’s a unique and one-of-a-kind property and these always take a little extra to sell,” Sortwell said.

More articles from the BDN