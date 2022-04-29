A Maine fugitive was arrested Tuesday on the sailboat where he was living off the Massachusetts coast.

Eric Waite, 52, was wanted on a warrant for domestic violence and terrorizing, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Waite was living in a sailboat off Pope’s Island at the mouth of the Acushnet River, near Fair Haven and New Bedford, the state police said Thursday.

Troopers, New Bedford police and U.S. marshals boarded Waite’s boat Tuesday morning. He allegedly gave officers a fake name, but they identified him and arrested him.

