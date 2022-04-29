This story will be updated.

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — Fort Fairfield’s fire chief has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Maine State Police arrested Chief Timothy Browning of Woodland on April 21, according to Shannon Moss, public information officer with the Maine Department of Public Safety, on Friday.

Since the investigation is active, State Police would not comment on particulars, Moss said.

The case was filed at Maine District Court in Presque Isle and Browning is awaiting a June 2 hearing, Presque Isle court officials said Friday.

Court records were not immediately available because court offices in Presque Isle, Caribou and Houlton are closed until May 4.

Aroostook County District Attorney Todd Collins was not available for comment.

