A former Portland mayor is appealing a ruling against him that means he can be evicted from his downtown Portland apartment.
In court, Ethan Strimling had argued that his landlord’s eviction attempt was retaliation for his efforts to form a tenants’ union and fight illegal rent hikes. But last week, a District Court judge ruled that his landlord, Geoffrey Rice, had not retaliated against Strimling for his organizing activities. That means Rice can evict Strimling.
Strimling’s attorney, Scott Dolan, filed an appeal to the Maine Superior Court on Tuesday challenging the District Court’s ruling. Dolan is seeking a jury trial for the case.
Dolan has also filed a motion to stay Strimling’s eviction during the appeal process.
Rice’s attorney, David Chamberlain, had no comment on the appeal when reached at his Portland law office on Wednesday morning.