A former Portland mayor is appealing a ruling against him that means he can be evicted from his downtown Portland apartment.

In court, Ethan Strimling had argued that his landlord’s eviction attempt was retaliation for his efforts to form a tenants’ union and fight illegal rent hikes. But last week, a District Court judge ruled that his landlord, Geoffrey Rice, had not retaliated against Strimling for his organizing activities. That means Rice can evict Strimling.