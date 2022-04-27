Listing agent Jake Yeaton said there have been four serious potential buyers that were okay with the town’s laundry list of items that would be needed to get the property up to code. Three have said they were interested in using the property as a motel and another was inquiring about using it for employee housing.

“They really want to do something for the community and turn it into a viable business and not so much of an eyesore,” Yeaton said.

No offers have been made, yet.

Town officials deemed the building “dangerous” last year after it was determined that the 40 or so long-term tenants at the former motel had been living with a myriad of issues, including a broken central heating system, electrical problems, substandard smoke detectors, and poor plumbing.

The property has been vacant ever since but has continued to have issues. In January, the town officials found that pipes had burst, resulting in inches of standing water and several collapsed ceilings.

“It’s just completely trashed,” Luke Chiavelli, the town’s code enforcement officer, said at the

time.

In January, owner Asad Khaqan said he was hiring workers to fix the pipe issues and that he was generally making progress at the property. To reopen, the inn needs to do extensive wiring, plumbing, heating cleansing and structural repairs in addition to adding new sheet rock, proper fire alarm panels and smoke detectors.

Some contractors have been brought in to do work recently but more needs to be done, Bucksport Town Manager Susan Lessard confirmed. Anyone who purchases the property will have to comply with the town’s dangerous building order, she added.

This is not the first time that the property has been put up for sale, but in the past it’s been unclear if Khaqan actually wanted to get rid of the motel, according to Yeaton. That has now changed and the company is even open to splitting the property in two to get it sold.

“He’s extremely motivated to sell it,” Yeaton said.

