A Bucksport man and woman were arrested late Tuesday after they led police on a two-hour, high-speed chase from Holden to Southwest Harbor, reaching speeds of 88 mph.

Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Jo Mylen, 37, face multiple charges in Hancock and Penobscot counties, according to Lt. Tim Cote of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

They are being held at the county jail in Ellsworth and are expected to make their first court appearances Wednesday.

The chase began in Holden on Route 1A at about 9:20 p.m. and ended at about 11:15 p.m. at the Seawall in Southwest Harbor after deputies in Hancock County put down spike mats to disable the 2007 Ford pickup truck, according to Holden police Chief Chris Greeley.

The chase started after Officer Stephen Day attempted to stop the truck for a low hanging and loud exhaust, but the driver refused to stop.

It is unclear who was driving, Greeley said Wednesday.

As Day chased the car, the passenger began tossing items out of the truck in an apparent effort to slow down the cruiser. Those items included a bottle of liquor, a metal baseball bat, cans, paper and a silver lockbox, the police chief said.

Once the truck passed the Penobscot-Hancock county line, sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit. Eventually, officers from the Ellsworth, Bar Harbor and Southwest Harbor police departments assisted as the truck passed through their communities, Cote said.

The truck was not reported stolen but was not registered to either occupant. Veysey’s driver’s license has been revoked.

In Hancock County, Veysey and Mylen each are charged with eluding an officer, a Class C crime, as well as violating a condition of release and driving to endanger, both Class E crimes. In addition to those crimes, Veysey is charged with operating after a habitual offender revocation, a Class C crime.

Information about what charges the pair face in Penobscot County was not available Wednesday morning.

If convicted, Veysey and Mylen face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 on the Class C charges and up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000 on the Class E charges.

