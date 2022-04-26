A Guilford woman has been charged with stealing more than $900,000 from her former employer over three years.

Terri Moulton, 51, was arrested Monday and charged with Class B theft, according to the Piscataquis County District Attorney’s office.

She is being held at the jail in Dover-Foxcroft on $25,000 cash bail.

Her first court appearance has not been set.

The amount of money allegedly stolen is one of the highest embezzlement amounts long-time prosecutor R. Christopher Almy said that he has seen in Penobscot or Piscataquis counties.

Moulton worked for DeWitt Machine & Fabrication Inc. in Medford as a bookkeeper for more than 12 years, according to Almy. Between January 2019 and February 2022, Moulton allegedly forged 194 checks totaling more than $205,000. In addition, she spent nearly $304,000 using a company credit card and withdrew more than $274,000 in cash from ATMs, Almy said.

She also is accused of using company funds to cover personal expenses, including work on her car, car insurance and power bill.

If convicted, Moulton faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. She also could be ordered to pay restitution.

Moulton could face additional charges for not paying taxes on the stolen money, according to Almy.

