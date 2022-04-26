CONCORD, New Hampshire — A man who voted in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts in the 2016 general election has been ordered to pay nearly $5,000 in fines and penalties.

Todd Krysiak, 39, was charged in June 2019 and pleaded guilty Friday to voting in more than one state. He was given a 90-day suspended sentence and ordered to pay a $4,000 fine, plus a $960 penalty. According to prosecutors, he cast ballots in both Alton, New Hampshire, and Leominster, Massachusetts, on Nov. 6, 2016.

Krysiak was registered as a Republican in Alton, according to the 2016 voter checklist. Attorney David Bodanza said Monday that his client voted in Alton, where he lives, and later in the day visited his mother in Massachusetts. She told him his name was on the list of registered voters in her town, where he had previously lived, so he voted there, as well.

“He went down to vote, thinking that he could,” he said.

Bodanza called the plea a fair resolution, but said the case raised unanswered questions about whether Krysiak acted knowingly in regards to each element of the crime. He said his client did not intend to vote in Massachusetts when he voted in New Hampshire, he said.

More articles from the BDN