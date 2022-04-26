AUBURN, Maine — A man was arrested early Tuesday morning for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

The 13-year-old was reported missing from a Minot Avenue residence around 8:26 p.m. on Monday evening, according to Auburn police.

A friend of the girl had reportedly called her parents to tell them the girl had suddenly dropped a phone call, seemingly under duress.

The girl was last seen by her family across the street from her home in a parking lot, according to officials. The parents reportedly searched her last known location and found her cell phone.

An investigation into security footage showed a man in a dark-colored Volvo station wagon entering the parking lot and leaving a short time later.

The vehicle was located on Minot Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The teenager was located in the vehicle after police performed a traffic stop, and she showed signs of being physically assaulted, according to police.

Razel M. Gavin, 24, of Auburn, was found driving the vehicle while armed with a loaded gun. He was taken into custody following the traffic stop.

The girl was taken to the hospital and reunited with her family.

She told police that she was forced into the vehicle after being threatened with the gun and assaulted. The girl said she was also assaulted later that evening.

Gavin was taken to Androscoggin County Jail, where he is being held without bail, and charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and gross sexual assault.

The circumstances of the reported assault are under investigation, and further charges are pending.

