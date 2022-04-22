Bangor is among 75 Maine communities slated to receive funding from the state to make environmentally friendly changes, Gov. Janet Mills’ office said Friday.

Bangor will use its $50,000 piece of the total $2.5 million in funding to install new public electric vehicle charging stations, one of which will be at the Bangor Public Library.

Bangor already has electric vehicle charging stations in the Pickering Square parking garage, and in the Cross Insurance Center parking lot.





Bangor’s $50,000 award will also help the city conduct resilience planning for its Penobscot River waterfront.

Bangor City Council Chairman Rick Fournier said the funding will help “move us toward our goals in line with the state’s climate action plan.”

The funding announcement for the environmental initiatives came on Earth Day.

The grants come from the Community Resilience Partnership, a program of the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future that helps Maine communities with local climate action plans that make them more resilient against climate change and aid them in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Twenty-nine towns and cities will receive direct funding for local projects. Grants to 13 planning, economic development and community organizations across Maine will support an additional 46 towns and tribal governments in starting or advancing local and regional climate resilience plans.

Mills’ climate action plan aims to reduce Maine’s greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050, compared with levels recorded in 1990.

In 2019, Mills pledged that Maine will become carbon-neutral by 2045, a commitment she signed into law this year.