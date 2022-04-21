A Carroll Plantation woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly burned down a home in the rural community.

Kelli Giles, 44, was charged with arson, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Giles also was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Giles is accused of setting a fire at the Main Road home where she lived about 2:20 p.m., Moss said Thursday.





Giles, who did not own the property, was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries, before being taken to the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor.

No additional information was immediately available.

Carroll Plantation is east of Lincoln.