A Harrison man is facing more charges for a crash that killed a woman in New Hampshire last month.

Harold Hill, 31, has been charged with negligent homicide in addition to earlier drunken driving charges.

Hill was driving a pickup truck just after midnight on March 31 when he crashed into the Conway Library on Greenwood Avenue in Conway, according to police.





Hill was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

His passenger, 21-year-old Brooke Barron, a well-known gymnastics coach, died.

An attorney for Barron’s family pledged to investigate whether the bar where she and Hill left overserved Hill before the crash.