WESTBROOK, Maine — A Westbrook woman will serve two years in prison after her 4-year-old daughter suffered a broken femur.

Kristina Smith, 36, was sentenced to nine years in prison with all but two years suspended followed by probation, according to officials.

In February 2021, an investigation was opened after a medical emergency was reported at Smith’s home.





A 4-year-old girl with a broken femur was found at the Smith residence, and her and her 2-year-old brother were living in “deplorable conditions.”

Smith pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.