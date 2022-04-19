A Lewiston man has been accused of kidnapping after he allegedly held a man at gunpoint and forced him to walk across Auburn on Monday morning.

Antonio Rembert reportedly got into an argument with another man over property, and pulled a realistic Airsoft gun out, threatening the man, according to the Sun Journal. Rembert then demanded that the man walk toward Lewiston.

The victim believed that the Airsoft gun was a lethal weapon, and walked with Rembert until he was able to make an escape at Cumberland Farms on Center Street, according to the Lewiston newspaper.





Rembert was arrested later on Monday night on North River Road.