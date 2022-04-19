Four people were hospitalized after a head-on crash in Livermore on Tuesday. Credit: Courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

Four people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle head-on crash in Livermore on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported at around 2:55 p.m. on Federal Road/Route 4 just north of the Canton Road/Route 108 intersection, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The four unidentified vehicle occupants received moderate to severe injuries in the crash, and were transported to Central Maine Medical Center.

Federal Road has been closed since 3 p.m. as officials investigate the circumstances of the crash.

 

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley and staying active in the Maine outdoors.