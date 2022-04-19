A man was seriously injured in a Brewer crash on Tuesday morning.

Timothy Jordan, 68, of Bangor was westbound on South Main Street at approximately 11:41 a.m., when he lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and struck a telephone pole, according to Capt. Anthony Pinette of the Brewer Police Department.

Jordan’s vehicle came to rest against a building that was not occupied at the time, according to Pinette.





Jordan was injured in the crash, and transported to a local hospital.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.