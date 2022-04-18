NELSON, N.H. — Two teenage brothers traveling with their family in New Hampshire pulled a driver out of a crashed pickup truck before the vehicle burst into flames, authorities said.

Vincent Heck, 19, and Jake Heck, 16, of Hillsboro, New Hampshire, said their family was traveling Friday morning to Maryland when they saw the truck veer off Route 9 and crash into a rock, WMUR-TV reported Sunday.

“I immediately told my mom to pull over, and before she even stopped the vehicle, I jumped right out and ran over,” Vincent said.





The teens pulled a man from the smoking truck before it ignited and performed CPR until the paramedics arrived at the scene, the news station reported.

Nelson Fire Chief Joseph Sarcione said the man is now recovering in the hospital.

“By the time I got there, the vehicle was fully engulfed and if that individual was still in there, that individual would never have survived the incident,” Sarcione said.