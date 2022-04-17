Police are searching for the driver of a tractor trailer after he allegedly hit multiple cars in a parking lot and drove away.

Around 7:55 a.m. Friday, a man attempted to turn into a parking lot at 39 Forest Ave., which houses Portland’s Health and Human Services Department.

The trailer of the truck hit a parked car, causing it to collide with another car. The trailer then struck the building, causing minor damage to the structure. The driver attempted to back out with several turns and hit an unmarked Maine State Police car before driving away from the scene, according to Portland police.





The trailer and truck have been found at separate locations while police work to identify the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call 207- 874-8575.