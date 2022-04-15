WESTBROOK — A car crashed into the front porch of the Westbrook Inn early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Cumberland Street and Warren Avenue, right off the rotary.

One person was hurt and was taken to the hospital for injuries, the fire chief said.





The 20 people inside were evacuated due to safety concerns.

“That deck is pretty unstable and there are people on the second and third floors,” Chief Steve Sloan said. “We’ve contacted the Red Cross and we’re opening up a shelter at our community center so we can move the people out of this building.”

He said the deck is likely destroyed but the damage to the building is likely reparable.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.