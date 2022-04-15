PORTLAND — A Maine superintendent who resigned amid multiple investigations into her conduct will get a serious payout from the Oxford Hills School District.

Monica Henson had been on leave for months before she resigned from Oxford Hills early last week.

Henson is accused of grabbing a student by the arm and pulling him into an office while she was filling in as principal at Agnes Gray Elementary in September.





Henson said at the time she used a “limited restraint technique” for a disruptive student.

The school board launched an investigation into the matter and put Henson on paid administrative leave. That review recently came to an end.

While the district’s investigation remains confidential, not all records are shielded under Maine law.

That includes the resignation agreement where the district said it would pay Henson $174,500. Oxford Hills also agreed to pay $5,500 for her lawyer fees.

Maine DHHS confirms its investigation is also complete. Those records are also confidential, and the department did not wish to comment on the matter.

A Department of Education spokesperson said they have not decided about whether they will revoke Henson’s license or take any disciplinary action.

So far, no criminal charges have been filed.

The Oxford County District Attorney’s Office said the issue was sent off to another agency and the case is still under review.

In her resignation letter, Henson wrote “I am proud of the changes I was able to implement and the management changes I made.”