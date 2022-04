A Hermon teen has been reported missing after he was last seen on Thursday.

Dillon Kimball, 16, is 5-foot-7-inches and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray/black champion hooded sweatshirt and black sneakers, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information, please contact the sheriff’s office at 207-945-4636 or the Kimball family.