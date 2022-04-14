A newly released video shows a Maine woman before she died 12 years ago in a string of suspected serial killings.

Megan Waterman was among 11 sets of human remains that were found on a stretch of beach in Long Island, New York.

The video, released Tuesday by the Suffolk County Police Department, shows Waterman in the lobby of the Holiday Inn Express in Hauppauge, New York, on June 4 and 6, 2010, according to CBS News.





The bodies were all found during the search for missing woman Shannan Gilbert, according to CBS News.

Police believe a serial killer is responsible. No arrests have been made.

Police have doubled the reward to $50,000 in the Gilgo Beach murders case.