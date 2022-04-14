A man was arrested in Cumberland County this week for failing to register as a sex offender in both Rhode Island and Maine.

An arrest warrant had been issued on March 3 for Stephen MacLellan, 23, for failing to register as a sex offender in Rhode Island, and MacLellan reportedly fled the state, according to Ryan Guay, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

An investigation found that after MacLellan left Rhode Island, he took up residence in West Baldwin, and had not registered as a sex offender upon moving to Maine.





MacLellan was arrested as a fugitive from justice at the West Baldwin residence by the marshal’s violent offenders task force, and will be extradited to Rhode Island.