A man was arrested in Cumberland County this week for failing to register as a sex offender in both Rhode Island and Maine.

An arrest warrant had been issued on March 3 for Stephen MacLellan, 23, for failing to register as a sex offender in Rhode Island, and MacLellan reportedly fled the state, according to Ryan Guay, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

An investigation found that after MacLellan left Rhode Island, he took up residence in West Baldwin, and had not registered as a sex offender upon moving to Maine.

MacLellan was arrested as a fugitive from justice at the West Baldwin residence by the marshal’s violent offenders task force, and will be extradited to Rhode Island.

 

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley and staying active in the Maine outdoors.