MONTVILLE, Maine – Before Wednesday afternoon, a small log cabin and a large garage stood at the end of a quiet dirt road in center Montville. But a devastating explosion and fire demolished the structures and left one person dead and two others critically injured.

The disaster leveled the buildings, turned vehicles parked in the yard into charred metal heaps and scorched trees all around the homestead.

The cause of the fire appears to be a stove gas leak, state police spokesperson Shannon Moss said. All the victims were adults.





A Darci Lane neighbor who was one of the first on the scene said that the fire was like nothing he had ever seen before or could have imagined.

“It wasn’t like a Bruce Willis action movie. It was beyond that,” the neighbor, who gave his name as Jimmy Edward, said. “It was an absolute inferno.”

On Thursday morning, investigators with the Maine Fuel Board and the state fire marshal’s office took photos of the charred rubble that remained. Family members of one of the victims stood under an umbrella in the chilly rain, speaking quietly with investigators and looking at the scene of destruction around them.

According to the Montville tax maps, the owner of the 4-acre Darci Lane property is listed as Stuart Nichols, a Vietnam War veteran. As of 2021, the town assessed the property at $47,500. It is unclear if Nichols was among those inside the home.

Edward’s home is separated from Nichols’ house by a small group of trees. He was on his way home when he noticed smoke coming from somewhere in the vicinity of Darci Lane.

“Right away, you knew it wasn’t someone burning leaves,” he said. “It was a structure.”

He rushed back home and ran towards his neighbor’s burning house. As he approached, he saw another man who had been driving a Maine Energy truck also head towards the fire.

“He’s running toward the inferno, which looked like a rocket ship upside down,” Edward said. “It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. When it went off, it went off.”

He believes the man was a volunteer firefighter and called him a “true hero.” Firefighters soon converged on the scene from Montville, Liberty, Freedom, Brooks, Palermo and Searsmont, he said.

The Montville Fire Department public information officer said Wednesday evening that information about the fire would need to come from the state fire marshal’s office.

Edward said that it’s a shame that municipalities are having a hard time finding enough volunteer firefighters to staff their fire departments.

“You don’t think you’ll need them, until it’s your house,” he said.