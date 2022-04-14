One of the state’s largest agricultural fairs is expected to return in September, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The Common Ground Country Fair was planned to take place in September of 2021, but was canceled as the delta variant drove a wave of coronavirus cases last fall.

The fair will be hosted on Sept. 23, 24 and 25 in Unity, with some changes to allow a safe and healthy environment, according to the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, which organizes the fair. The fair will follow all state and federal COVID protocols.





The Common Ground Country Fair started in 1977. The fair offers educational talks, vendors and an organic farmers market.