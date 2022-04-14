The Maine Charter School Commission is delaying a vote on a consolidation plan that a Harpswell charter school calls necessary for its continued operation.

In the face of enrollment challenges, Harpswell Coastal Academy is pursuing a plan to eliminate its campus in Brunswick and bring all of its students onto its other campus in Harpswell, which it said will provide it with a more sustainable financial future.

But the school needs approval from the Maine Charter School Commission. And without it, officials said it would be forced to close. At a meeting on Tuesday, teachers, parents and students urged the state to support the plan, with many calling in from their own classrooms.





Teacher and former student Karli Jo Clark said without the support she found at the school, she likely would have dropped out.

“There is no way, without this school, there is no way I would have gone to a single college class, let alone an accelerated bachelors degree in a matter of two and half years,” Clark said.

But the school faced significant questions about its high rates of absenteeism, and Maine Charter School Commission staff recommended that members reject the consolidation plan, pointing to its enrollment challenges, a risky financial outlook and outstanding questions about the logistics of the one-campus model.

Despite those questions, several commission members appeared generally positive about the community’s efforts to support the school, and felt the latest challenge had led to renewed energy from families, staff and community members. The commission ultimately voted to defer a decision on the plan until its next meeting, with some members wanting to see a more detailed proposal before deciding.

“I’m in a place where I’m not ready to say no to that. I’m not ready to say yes to consolidation. But I think I could get to yes a little bit sooner if I had more information,” member Nichi Farnham said.

After the decision, school administrators told the commission that delaying a vote would pose a challenge, as the uncertainty about the school’s future could make it more difficult to retain teachers and enroll new students in the weeks ahead.

The commission is next scheduled to meet next month.

