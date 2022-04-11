A car swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a school bus in Hartland on Monday morning.

Cody King, 26, of Burnham was westbound when he crossed into traffic and hit an RSU 19 school bus carrying 26 elementary and high school students on Fuller Hill Road, the Morning Sentinel reported.

Minor injuries were reported but no one was taken to the hospital.





The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed. Officials do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash, the newspaper reported.