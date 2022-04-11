Rappers Pitbull and Iggy Azalea are two of the latest artists to be announced for the upcoming summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor.

Pitbull and Iggy Azalea’s “Can’t Stop Us Now” tour will make a stop in Bangor on Thursday, Aug. 11. Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.

Pitbull, a Miami-based rapper famed for hit singles like “Give Me Everything” and his collaborations with the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Kesha, is one of the most popular rappers of the past 20 years, with multiple number one hits and multi-platinum albums. Iggy Azalea is an Australian rapper who has collaborated with Ariana Grande and Charli XCX.





The show joins other previously announced concerts at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, including Dierks Bentley on June 23, Lynyrd Skynyrd on July 3, Phish on July 16, the Backstreet Boys on July 21, Keith Urban on July 23, Jimmy Buffett on Aug. 2, Incubus on Aug. 7, Jason Aldean on Sept. 10, Sting on Sept. 11 and REO Speedwagon and Styx on Sept. 18.