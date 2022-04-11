The Maine Discovery Museum in downtown Bangor has named an interim executive director.

The museum’s board of directors selected Kate Dickerson as the successor of Niles Parker, who is leaving Bangor in mid-May to take the helm of the Nantucket Historical Association.

Dickerson is the founder and director of the Maine Science Festival, a program of the museum.





“We are excited that Kate has agreed to serve in this capacity during this transition,” said Anne-Marie Storey, the president of the museum’s board of directors. “The Museum is committed more than ever to building upon our recent successes, including those achieved by Kate and the Museum staff with the recent Maine Science Festival, and to continue to grow in exciting ways to serve the community. The Board feels confident that Kate will be invaluable in setting goals and objectives for the Museum’s future while also providing the administrative guidance that we need during this time of transition.”

Dickerson said she is “delighted” to take charge of the museum as it charts a new course after more than two years of struggles during the pandemic.

“I appreciate this opportunity from the Board, and know that MDM will continue to provide outstanding educational, STEAM-based programming, and continued science engagement via our programs, including the MSF,” she said.