CARIBOU, Maine — A Caribou man was arrested early Monday morning on several charges following a four-hour standoff amid reports of a stolen firearm.

George Lacasse, 42, was charged with aggravated reckless conduct and aggravated assault, criminal threatening, creating a police standoff, theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and violating conditions of release, officials said.

The incident began Sunday evening when the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a firearm stolen from a Woodland business. Deputies visited Lacasse’s residence on Grove Street to attempt to locate him and the firearm they thought he had stolen.





On seeing the deputies, Lacasse ran back inside the apartment, and two people reported he had been acting erratically and had assaulted someone earlier that day, according to the Caribou Police Department.

Lacasse then barricaded himself inside the apartment with a firearm, police said.

At around 12:26 a.m. Monday, the Maine State Police Tactical Team arrived to assist and Lacasse surrendered peacefully around 4:16 a.m., police said.

Lacasse is at the Aroostook County Jail awaiting a court date of June 2 and again on July 7.

LaCasse has a previous firearm conviction, having been sentenced in September 2015 to 35 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

His history also includes criminal mischief in 2021 and assault, drug possession and several charges of theft in 2020.