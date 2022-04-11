WASHBURN, Maine — Ice jams on the Aroostook River that could affect at least three towns and a larger ice jam on the Allagash River further north have triggered flooding advisories.

CROUSEVILLE, Maine — April 11, 2022 — The Aroostook River rises toward road level on Monday morning as two geese swim in the higher water. (Paula Brewer | The Star-Herald)

A 5-6-mile-long ice jam near Donnelly Island is flooding Gardner Creek Road over Gardner Brook in Wade, and another jam near Churchill and Bull islands are threatening roads near Crouseville, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou. Wade and Crouseville are both part of Washburn.

The advisories were for the morning but could be extended if the jams stay in place.





Washburn police chief Cyr Martin recommends that travelers do not attempt to cross flooded roads, regardless of what vehicle type they are driving. Travelers should plan for alternate routes, and report flooding to police on roads where they see it, he said.

“It depends on the weather, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the advisories went into next week,” Martin said.

The Fort Fairfield area is experiencing some flooding in fields near the Aroostook River, but no roads are closed, according to the weather service.

There is heavier ice blockage further north on the Allagash River that is not expected to be cleared out for a couple of weeks.

The National Weather Service is asking Aroostook residents to report any flooding to them, and echoed Martin’s warning about not driving on flooded roads.