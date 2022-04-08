MONTPELIER, Vermont — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has signed into law a bill that allows people to change their birth certificates to reflect their gender identity.

The new law, which takes effect July 1, directs the Vermont Health Department to adopt rules that create “a simple process by which an individual may amend the marker on a birth certificate to reflect the individual’s gender identity, including a third non-binary marker.”

In a Wednesday statement issued after he signed the bill, Scott said the new law takes an important step toward building a more equitable Vermont.





“Working to make our state more welcoming and inclusive for all must be a priority, and this is another important step towards that goal,” Scott said in a statement.