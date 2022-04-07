The woman who died in the Wednesday morning crash on Brighton Avenue in Portland has been identified.

Stephanie Publicker, 70, of Gorham was seriously injured in the multi-vehicle crash, David Singer, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department, told the Portland Press Herald.

Publicker died at the scene.

She was seriously injured when her vehicle struck a tree after colliding with other vehicles near 832 Brighton Avenue at around 11 a.m., according to Singer.

Another person was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital.

Although there were at least four vehicles involved in the crash that shut down Brighton Avenue for several hours on Wednesday, the circumstances leading up to the pileup are unclear and are under investigation.