The former owner of a lobster pound in Maine is dead after he was hit by a van in Florida.

Edward Tibbets, 65, of Boothbay Harbor was killed Saturday morning in St. Augustine, according to the Portland Press Herald.

He was crossing a highway on foot with his wife when a van driven by a 17-year-old hit the couple.

Tibbets died at the hospital and his wife suffered minor injuries, the newspaper reported.

The two were staying at a campground nearby.

It’s not clear if charges will be filed.