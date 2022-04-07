A tractor trailer that was carrying a mobile home was the cause of a head-on collision that shut down Route 1 in Hancock on Thursday.

The mobile home shifted while it was being carried, causing the trailer to jackknife and strike an oncoming vehicle near the Sullivan town line, according to Katherine England, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Details on whether anyone was injured were not available on Thursday afternoon, and the circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

Travelers are being asked to avoid the area, and are being redirected near the Tideway Market in Hancock.