ALBANY, Maine — A man was killed in a rollover crash in Albany on Thursday.

The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. near 929 Hunts Corner Road, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department.

Although the circumstances of the crash were unclear on Thursday afternoon, the vehicle carrying two people rolled over before ejecting one of the occupants.





One person died at the scene of the crash, and the other person suffered from minor injuries and declined to be hospitalized, according to officials.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.